Global community must enforce UN Resolutions on Kashmir: Barrister Danyal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people at all international forums, stating that October 27, 1947, remains the darkest day in Kashmir’s history when Indian forces occupied Srinagar in blatant violation of international law and the will of the Kashmiri people.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry said that for the past 78 years, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have courageously resisted India’s brutal occupation, and their struggle for freedom continues with full determination.

He emphasized that the international community must hold India accountable for its grave human rights violations and take concrete steps to ensure the implementation of UN resolutions guaranteeing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He underlined that peace and stability in South Asia hinge on the just and lasting resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Pakistan, he added, will continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris across the globe, as the 240 million Pakistanis stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Barrister Chaudhry stated that every year, Kashmiris around the world observe October 27 as Black Day, marking the Indian invasion of Jammu and Kashmir which trampled its freedom and sovereignty. “This day is not just a historical event but an ongoing tragedy—an unfinished promise still haunting the political horizon of South Asia,” he remarked.

Referring to India’s actions post–August 5, 2019, he said that New Delhi further intensified its aggression by revoking the region’s special status, imposing a military lockdown, and enforcing draconian laws that stripped Kashmiris of their fundamental rights. The valley remains under restrictions on movement, communication, and assembly, while extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and custodial torture have become disturbingly routine.

The Parliamentary Secretary also warned that India is pursuing a systematic plan to turn the Kashmiri population into a minority in their own land, a move that blatantly violates international law. He urged the United Nations, global human rights bodies, and the international community to play an active role in stopping Indian atrocities and ensuring justice for the Kashmiri people.

Concluding his message, Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry paid tribute to the brave Kashmiri men and women who continue to sacrifice for their inalienable right to self-determination. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to highlighting the Kashmir cause at every international platform until a just and lasting peace is achieved in the region.