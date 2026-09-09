Girls’ hockey match marks Defence Day, honours martyrs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 09 (APP):Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday attended as chief guest the “Exhibition Hockey Game on Defence Day — Prime Minister’s Youth 11 vs Islamabad Sports Board 11” at the Sports Complex, Islamabad, where an exhibition hockey match was organised through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Islamabad Hockey Association (IHA) to honour the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs and veterans and promote sports among the country’s youth.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan highlighted the importance of sports in developing discipline, teamwork, confidence and leadership qualities among young people.

He said the government is committed to providing the country’s youth with greater opportunities to participate in sports and showcase their talent at national and international levels.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of Pakistan, saying their unparalleled sacrifices would always remain a source of pride and inspiration for the nation.

He stressed that the younger generation should be made aware of the sacrifices rendered for the defence and security of the country.

The exhibition match featured enthusiastic young hockey players who displayed impressive skills, discipline and teamwork, drawing appreciation from spectators.

The participation of young girls added a strong youth dimension to the Defence Day celebrations and highlighted the emerging talent in women’s hockey.

Students of Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-7/2, participated in the event with great enthusiasm and demonstrated their hockey skills with confidence and determination.

Pakistan Hockey Federation President Moinuddin Ahmed Wani also attended the event, while Islamabad Hockey Association President Ammara Owais Niazi encouraged the young players and appreciated their participation.

The exhibition match was organised as part of Defence Day commemorations to pay tribute to the nation’s martyrs and Ghazis for their invaluable services and sacrifices.

The event also underscored the importance of using sports as a means of empowering and engaging young people in healthy and constructive activities.

At the conclusion of the programme, participants acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan Army personnel who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.