Gillani calls for equal women’s participation to unlock Pakistan’s full economic potential

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday said that Pakistan’s democratic strength, economic progress and social cohesion could not be fully realized unless women participated equally in shaping the country’s institutions, economy and future.

“If the country is to unlock its full economic potential, we must ensure that women are not only beneficiaries of development, but active drivers of it as entrepreneurs, professionals, policymakers, innovators and leaders,” the Acting President said while addressing the Pakistan Women Leadership and Policy Summit 2026, organized by the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) at the ICCI building.

“It is a pleasure to join you at the Pakistan Women Leadership and Policy Summit 2026,” he said while commending the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and all partners for convening the important forum.

Gillani said the summit brought together two indispensable national priorities: women’s leadership and sound public policy.

He said women had remained pivotal to Pakistan’s national progress, from Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan and Begum Shaista Ikramullah to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the women CEOs and leaders participating in the summit.

“Shaheed Mohtarma occupies a particularly historic place in this journey. Being the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority country, she broke barriers that had long appeared impossible to overcome. Her legacy continues to inspire women to enter public life, lead institutions and contribute to national decision-making,” he said.

The Acting President said that the real measure of Pakistan’s progress would be whether a woman, regardless of her background or region, had equal access to education, finance, technology, markets and decision-making. “The challenge before us is therefore not whether women can lead, but whether we are prepared to create the systems that allow them to lead, succeed and shape Pakistan’s future,” he said.

Gillani said that through concrete policy and legislative measures and institutional reforms, his government had laid down a firm legal and policy foundation to ensure the protection, betterment and socio-economic and political empowerment of women.

He said the sound legal edifice created during that period addressed key areas including protection of women against harassment at the workplace, acid violence, forced marriages and vani. The government also declared December 22 as Working Women’s Day, acknowledging that Pakistan’s economic, social and democratic vitality rested substantially on the contribution of its women.

He said that the establishment of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus during that period further reflected the commitment to ensuring that women’s rights and concerns remained central to parliamentary discourse. “A source of particular pride for me is the Benazir Income Support Programme. By placing financial assistance directly in the hands of women, it strengthened their role as economic decision-makers within their households. It represented a transformational shift from charity to dignity and from dependence to empowerment,” Gillani said.

He said that the direction was clear then and remained clear today: Pakistan could not stand still in the face of injustice, nor could it achieve its full potential without women’s equal participation, protection and leadership. “Women’s empowerment is not a narrow social concern. It is central to National Development,” he said.

The Acting President urged all stakeholders to advance a practical agenda focused on access to finance, digital inclusion, women-led enterprises, safe workplaces, leadership development, mentorship and stronger market linkages. “Together, we must create an environment in which a woman with an idea can secure financing, a woman entrepreneur can access markets, a professional can advance on merit, and a young girl can aspire to become a leader without barriers imposed by gender,” he said.

Gillani said that Pakistan’s history provided powerful examples of women who had broken barriers and shaped the national journey. “Our shared objective must be to build systems that enable women to succeed, not by lowering standards, but by removing barriers and ensuring a level playing field,” he said. He called for an economy where women could build enterprises with confidence, workplaces where they could contribute with dignity, institutions where they could lead with authority and a democracy where their participation was integral rather than symbolic. “I strongly urge financial institutions to facilitate women’s access to capital. Educational institutions must build relevant skills. The private sector must create inclusive and dignified workplaces. Chambers of commerce can play a vital role in mentorship, networking, market access and supporting women-led businesses,” he said.

The Acting President said when women led, families prospered; when women participated fully in economic life, nations advanced and when women helped shape public policy, democracy became more representative, responsive and just.

“I wish the Pakistan Women Leadership and Policy Summit 2026 every success, Pakistan Paindabad!” he said.