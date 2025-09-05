Gilani urges unity, aid for flood victims, says Pakistan’s defence is in safe hands

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Sep 05 (APP):Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday urged all political parties to set aside their differences and extend support to flood-stricken people in these testing times.

Speaking at a Seerat Conference and Defence Day ceremony at Women University Multan (WUM), he also called on philanthropists to come forward and join hands with the government by contributing generously to ease the hardships of flood-affected masses. He disclosed that the next 24 hours were very crucial for Multan and Muzaffargarh due to the flood.

“We should not forget flood-hit people while celebrating the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet (SAW) tomorrow, for which the Senate has unanimously passed a resolution to mark the day at the state level,” the Chairman Senate said.

Pakistan’s defence is in safe hands, Gilani affirmed, adding that India was left stunned by Pakistan’s befitting response in Marka-e-Haq this May after its attack and false accusations. “Our armed forces, including Army, Air Force and Navy, defended the homeland with gallantry alongside national unity,” he recalled, adding that Pakistan, as a responsible state, first exercised restraint and later responded with unforgettable might.

“Our country became the ruler of the skies within no time after the Indian attack,” he stated. “Pakistan followed the Chinese motto ‘Speak less, do more’ in Marka-e-Haq,” he said. He further noted that the political and military leadership proved Pakistan to be a responsible nuclear power when India attacked after challenging the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

The PPP stalwart praised the media’s coverage, saying it played a very responsible and positive role during the recent war with India.

On Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi, Gilani said Anjuman Islamia Multan would complete its centenary celebrations on Sept 6. He added that if Muslims follow the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (SAW), all issues and problems could be resolved.

He regretted that the world had fallen prey to Islamophobia, where Muslims were being labelled extremists and terrorists, whereas Islam teaches brotherhood, tolerance, and love. He stressed that Islam guarantees equal rights and extends maximum protection to minorities.

Gilani said over 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population comprises youth, who are the country’s future. “Among you, someone will rise to become president, others prime minister, speaker of the National Assembly, and parliamentarians,” he remarked. He urged the youth to think positively and work actively for a better future of Pakistan.

Recalling the history of Emerson College Multan, he shared that his father Syed Alamdar Gilani graduated from it in 1941, before it was converted into Government College for Women and later upgraded as WUM. He praised WUM Vice Chancellor Dr. Kasloom Pracha and her team for organising such a splendid ceremony.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor extended a vote of thanks to the Chairman Senate, assuring that the university would continue to work for the country’s welfare. She said the presence of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had greatly boosted the morale of students, faculty, and staff.

MNA Mahjabeen Abbassi, MPA Kamran Abdullah Maral, WUM Registrar Dr Malika Rani, WCCI President Farrah Saqib, students, faculty members, and PPP workers also attended the event.