Gilani urges joint strategy to tackle global challenges

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): Chairman Senate and Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and ISC Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal on Tuesday discussed the upcoming international peace conference set to take place in November in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Chairman Gilani underscored the significance of the ISC as a platform to strengthen regional dialogue, promote peace, and advance development efforts both within the region and globally. “The ISC will serve as a vital forum for fostering cooperation and understanding across borders,” he remarked.

Calling for unity in the face of growing global tensions, Gilani emphasised the urgent need for a collective strategy to address conflicts and other international challenges. “Now more than ever, we need joint efforts to resolve the pressing issues confronting our world,” he said.

Mr. Dhakal expressed full confidence in Chairman Gilani’s leadership, stating that his experience and global stature would help make the ISC more inclusive and effective. He also shared the organisation’s strategic plans, which include applying for observer status at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and enhancing collaboration with the United Nations to better pursue peace and development goals.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening parliamentary cooperation, promoting regional peace, and addressing shared global challenges through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Speaking to Pakistan Television, Chairman Gilani warmly welcomed Mr. Dhakal and said, “His visit marks the start of preparations for the International Conference on Peace in Islamabad, which aims to promote global peace and mutual understanding.”

Mr. Dhakal thanked Chairman Gilani for the warm reception and conveyed greetings from the people, government, and Parliament of Nepal. He stressed the importance of enhancing ties between Pakistan and the ISC and fostering stronger friendships among all member nations, including Pakistan and Nepal.