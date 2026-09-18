Gilani, Tariq Fazal discuss coordination between upper house and ministry

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Friday called on Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and discussed matters related to parliamentary affairs, the legislative process, and effective coordination between the Upper House and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, along with other matters of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation aimed at enhancing the effective role of parliamentary institutions and reinforcing the democratic process.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani underscored that effective coordination between Parliament and the government is essential for facilitating the legislative process and ensuring timely progress on matters of public importance.

He emphasized the need to further enhance cooperation and institutional support in the conduct of parliamentary business.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured the Chairman Senate of the Ministry’s full cooperation and support in matters relating to parliamentary affairs.

Both leaders expressed their resolve to further strengthen close and effective coordination between the Senate and the Ministry to facilitate the smooth conduct of legislative and other parliamentary business, while continuing joint efforts to uphold the dignity of Parliament and enhance its effective functioning.