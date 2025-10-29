Gilani strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Karam

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Karam.

The Chairman Senate said that the nation takes great pride in its brave soldiers who have sacrificed their precious lives for the protection of the motherland.

He said that the sacrifices of the security forces are eternal, and the blood of the martyrs will never go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani further said that the services and sacrifices of the security forces for the peace and stability of the country will be written in golden words in history. He added that such cowardly attacks cannot weaken our resolve but instead strengthen our determination to eliminate terrorism.

The Chairman Senate expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of the martyrs and prayed that Almighty Allah may elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience and strength to their bereaved families.