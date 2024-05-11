Gilani stresses need to incentivize agriculture, industry to address unemployment

MULTAN, May 11 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani stressed the need to incentivize agriculture and industry in order to provide maximum jobs to the unemployed poor.

Both, agriculture and textile sectors, play important role in generation of employment opportunities on large scale, he said this while addressing a dinner in his honour at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Saturday.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani remarked that it was very much essential to offer jobs to unemployed persons. He recalled that he was jailed for nine year for offering jobs to the unemployed persons.

Provision of jobs is essential especially in backward region of south Punjab. There had been a term Punjabi Taliban and the main reason behind the term was poverty as local people used to send their kids to religious seminaries, he said adding that the seminaries offered meal, clothing and residence to the poor students and also promote their particular ideologies.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani also recalled that there were two important demands of the Multan Chamber of Commerce, Head Muhammadwala Bridge and Multan International Airport. He informed, once, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had also instructed him especially about Head Muhammadwala Bridge.

The Chairman Senate stated that road connectivity was vital for uplift of any region. He stated that he had worked on spiritually, education and public services. The Chairman Senate apprised MCCI members that 165 acre land had been earmarked for Special Economic Zone in Jalalpur Pirwala.

Responding to IT park demand, the Chairman Senate stated that Information Technology Park would be established in the city in future. He had tasked Ali Qasim Gillani to work on the project. About projects for welfare of women, the Chairman Senate stated that he had introduced Benazir Income Support Programme for welfare of the poor women.

Under BISP, one member of the beneficiary family will be provided job in order to empower family on permanent basis, Gilani maintained. To a query about rising incident of cyber crime, Gilani stated that cyber crimes were becoming cancer in the society. The effective efforts are in progress to curb the crime.

The Chairman Senate also urged upon Punjab government to provide big city allowance to citizens of Multan.

Overall a number of different demands including lowering electricity tariff, and low mark up. However, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani promised to play role in addressing the concerns of the business community.

He instructed them to make list of demands and bring it in Islamabad. On this occasion, President Multan Chamber of Commerce Mian Rashid Iqbal and many other leading businessmen were also present.