Gilani says conviction of ex ISI chief to strengthen public trust in accountability system

MUZAFFARGARH, Dec 13 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Saturday that the conviction of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed would strengthen public confidence in Pakistan’s accountability system.

Talking to local media at the residence of former MNA Mehr Irshad Sial in Muzaffargarh, Gilani said there had long been a perception that influential figures were beyond the reach of the law, but recent developments had dispelled that impression. It was believed powerful people can escape accountability, however, this perception has been proven wrong, he added.

Gilani reaffirmed his commitment to the development and prosperity of South Punjab, saying efforts in this regard would continue. He said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had launched several development projects for South Punjab including Muzaffargarh during its tenure, citing the Tayyab Erdogan Hospital and the Head Muhammadwala Bridge, constructed with Turkish assistance.

Gilani said the only sustainable solution to end sense of deprivation was the establishment of south Punjab as a separate province. He noted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had consistently advocated for the formation of new provinces where there existed consensus.

Responding to a question, the Senate chairman emphasized dialogue as the preferred way to resolve issues and suggested that goods transporters be engaged in talks to address their concerns.