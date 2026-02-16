Gilani returns after successful US visit

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani returned to Pakistan on Monday after completing a successful visit to the United States.

During the visit, he participated in the Joint Annual Parliamentary Hearing of the United Nations and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

He presented Pakistan’s principled stance at global forums, stressing respect for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes in line with the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 2026 Annual IPU Hearing, Gilani said democratic, transparent, and accountable decision-making is essential to strengthen the credibility of the United Nations.

He said that parliaments play a key role in implementing international commitments at the national level and said public representatives must be included in global governance.

He described the United Nations as the main pillar of multilateral cooperation and said today’s global challenges cannot be solved by one country alone. He called for closer cooperation between the UN, the IPU, and parliamentary bodies to achieve shared global goals and sustainable development targets.

During his stay in New York, Gilani held separate meetings with IPU President Dr Tulia Ackson and Secretary General Martin Chungong. He highlighted Pakistan’s active parliamentary diplomacy and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to democracy and the rule of law. He described the IPU as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation among parliaments.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s consistent participation in IPU assemblies and committees. Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s clear position on global peace, sustainable development, climate change, and multilateral cooperation.

On climate change, he referred to the devastating floods of 2022 and other extreme weather events.

He said that although Pakistan contributes little to global emissions, it remains among the most vulnerable countries. He called for climate justice and financial and technical support for developing nations.

On global peace and human rights, Gilani said dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the right to self-determination of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stressed the need for a just solution to the Palestinian issue through the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

The chairman also met President of the UN General Assembly Annalena Baerbock at UN Headquarters. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the UN’s role in promoting peace, security, and human rights.

He stressed that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved in line with UN resolutions to ensure stability in South Asia.

He also raised concerns about recent developments related to the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that unilateral actions could create regional instability.

The UN General Assembly president appreciated Pakistan’s active participation and constructive role within the UN framework.

During the visit, Gilani attended receptions hosted by the Pakistani community in the US.

He praised the diaspora for playing a positive role in promoting bilateral relations. Community leaders and Pakistan Peoples Party US Chapter members welcomed him and his delegation. Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar, also hosted a reception in their honour.

The visit reflected Pakistan’s active parliamentary diplomacy and commitment to democratic values and global cooperation.