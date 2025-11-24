Gilani pledges zero tolerance for violence against women 

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to eliminating all forms of violence against women, emphasizing that safeguarding women’s dignity, rights, and safety is a national and moral imperative.

He expressed these words in his message on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, observed globally.

Chairman Gilani said that violence against women is a grave human rights violation and a barrier to social progress. He underscored that ensuring women’s protection and empowerment remains central to Pakistan’s democratic values and constitutional guarantees, said a press release issued here.

Highlighting his longstanding efforts for women’s mainstreaming, the Chairman noted that he has consistently supported initiatives to strengthen women’s leadership, enhance their participation in governance, and expand opportunities for their socio-economic advancement. He recalled that during his tenure as Prime Minister, significant steps were taken to increase women’s representation and institutional support systems, and as Chairman Senate, he remains committed to legislative and oversight reforms that uphold women’s rights.

Chairman Gilani stressed that Islam accords the highest respect and protection to women, and clearly prohibits all forms of oppression and coercion. He stated that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) provide a guiding framework rooted in compassion, justice, and equality, making the protection of women a sacred duty for all.

He called upon policymakers, civil society, religious scholars, and community leaders to work together to eliminate gender-based violence and build a society where every woman and girl can live free from fear and discrimination.

“The Parliament of Pakistan stands firm in its resolve to promote a society grounded in equality, dignity, and justice. Eliminating violence against women is essential for national development and for upholding the values that define us,” he added.