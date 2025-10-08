Wednesday, October 8, 2025
HomeNationalGilani pays tribute to victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake
National

Gilani pays tribute to victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake

12
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the October 8, 2005 earthquake, calling it a tragic chapter in the nation’s history.
 He said the day reminds us of the values of unity, sacrifice, and compassion shown by the people in the face of adversity.
He emphasized the importance of strengthening institutions, improving disaster preparedness, and raising public awareness.
Referring to recent floods and climate challenges, he urged citizens to actively participate in relief efforts, tree plantation, and environmental protection initiatives for a safer and more sustainable future.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan