Gilani pays tribute to victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani paid tribute to the victims and survivors of the October 8, 2005 earthquake, calling it a tragic chapter in the nation’s history.

He said the day reminds us of the values of unity, sacrifice, and compassion shown by the people in the face of adversity.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening institutions, improving disaster preparedness, and raising public awareness.

Referring to recent floods and climate challenges, he urged citizens to actively participate in relief efforts, tree plantation, and environmental protection initiatives for a safer and more sustainable future.