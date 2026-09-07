Gilani pays tribute to Pakistan Navy officers, personnel on Pakistan Navy Day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP):Acting President, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, has paid tribute to the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Pakistan Navy Day, acknowledging their role in safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime frontiers, coastal security and national interests.

Syed Yousuf Gilani said this day is an occasion to remember the courage, sacrifices and professionalism of Pakistan Navy. He said that during the 1965 war, the Pakistan Navy showed remarkable bravery and strategic capability, proving its resolve to defend the country’s maritime boundaries.

He regarded Operation Somnath as a defining example of Pakistan Navy’s strategy, courage and professional competence, and said this operation dealt a significant blow to the enemy’s defensive capabilities and remains a proud chapter in the country’s defence history.

Gilani said that Pakistan Navy has, over the years, grown into a modern and versatile maritime force capable of meeting new defence and regional challenges. Beyond defending the country’s maritime frontiers, it plays a role in maritime security, protection of sea trade routes, international peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.

He said that during Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, Pakistan Navy maintained vigilance and readiness in safeguarding the country’s coastal and maritime frontiers.

The acting president paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in defence of the country, saying the nation will remember their sacrifice. He also commended the ghazis, describing their service as a source of pride for the nation.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peace-loving country committed to regional stability and cooperation, but said there can be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan Navy would continue to uphold its professional standards and its commitment to defending Pakistan’s maritime frontiers.

Gilani conveyed his best wishes to the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Navy, saying the nation stands with its maritime defenders and values their service.