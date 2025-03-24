29.9 C
National

Gilani offers condolences on passing of Hafiz Tariq’s father

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the father of Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Director News at Samaa TV, and Arif Mehmood, Controller News at News One.

In his message of condolence, Gilani prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and his high rank in the hereafter. He extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving family and said he stands with them in this difficult time.

Gilani also prayed that Almighty Allah grants the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and gives strength and patience to the family to bear this great loss.

