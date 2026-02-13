Gilani mourns death of senior politician Zaeem Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing of senior politician and former Punjab Assembly member Zaeem Qadri.

In his condolence message, Gilani described Qadri as a principled and dynamic leader who consistently raised public issues.

He praised his political insight, reasoned approach, and strong connection with the people, saying these contributions would always be remembered.

Calling his death a major loss to the country’s political landscape, the Senate Chairman said Qadri’s absence would be felt for years.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and supporters, praying for the departed soul’s peace and for strength for the family to bear the loss.

“I stand with the grieving family in this hour of sorrow, and the entire nation shares in their grief,” he added.