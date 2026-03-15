Gilani meets Syed Javed Ali Shah, Mehrin Razzaq Bhutto

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Sunday met with Members of the National Assembly Syed Javed Ali Shah and Mehrin Razzaq Bhutto at the Chairman Senate House.

During the meeting, they discussed in detail on the overall political situation in Sindh, public issues, and various development-related matters. They also exchanged views on the organizational activities of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the party’s public outreach campaign, and ways to further strengthen and activate the party at the grassroots level.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment that the party leadership and elected representatives would continue to work collectively for the resolution of public issues and the promotion of democratic values in the country. Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated that the Pakistan Peoples Party has always struggled for public service, the strengthening of democracy, and the stability of the federation.

He emphasized that all elected representatives must further intensify their efforts to ensure the welfare of the people and the development of the country. Matters of mutual interest and the overall political situation in the country also came under discussion during the meeting.