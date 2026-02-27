Gilani lauds armed forces for timely response to border aggression

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Friday paid tribute to the armed forces and security agencies for timely and effective response to aggression in the border areas from Afghanistan.

In a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat’s Media Directorate, Gilani said no compromise could be made on the country’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stated that any force or elements attempting to challenge Pakistan’s borders and national security would be met with a strong, befitting and decisive response.

Referring to last night’s aggression in the border regions, which he attributed to the Afghan Taliban regime, the chairman said the armed forces had responded with exceptional professionalism, courage and well-calculated strategy.

He termed the response commendable and a matter of national pride, and appreciated bravery, vigilance and unwavering commitment of security personnel in defending the homeland.

“The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its defenders,” he said.

Gilani further asserted that Pakistan’s armed forces possessed full capability to defend every inch of the country and would not allow anyone to cast an evil eye on its territory.

He underscored that the people of Pakistan, along with the armed forces and security institutions, were fully prepared to thwart and defeat any hostile designs.

The Senate chairman concluded by saying the nation remained united on matters of national security and that Pakistan’s defence was in safe and invincible hands.

He added that every possible measure would be taken to safeguard the country’s stability and sovereignty, and that hostile intentions would continue to be foiled.