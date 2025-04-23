Gilani Inaugurates workshop of Punjab Assembly’s Council of Chairpersons

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani Wednesday, inaugurated the workshop of the Council of Chairpersons of the Punjab Provincial Assembly here.

This important event was organized by the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in collaboration with the European Union and the ” MUSTEHKAM PARLIMAAN.

While addressing the event, the Chairman Senate termed the organization of this workshop as a welcome initiative and appreciated the efforts of PIPS, the European Union, and the MUSTEHKAM PARLIMAAN.

He stated that the real strength of any parliament lies in its standing and special committees, where legislation, budget scrutiny, and incorporation of public aspirations into policy making take place.

Gilani emphasized that the role of committee chairpersons is extremely important as they not only preside over meetings but also lead the processes of legislation, accountability, and transparency. He stressed that enhancing the capacities of parliamentarians and staff is essential to improve parliamentary performance to meet international standards.

In his address, the Chairman Senate stated that the committees of the Upper House have always served as an effective platform for building consensus, deliberating on complex national issues, and highlighting the voice of marginalized segments. He expressed his personal and professional priority that committees should freely deliberate on important matters and guide the House.

He also emphasized that the role of provincial assemblies will become even more significant in the future. To gain public trust, parliamentary institutions must develop the capacity to listen, learn, and evolve.

He highlighted that the topics of this workshop — practical application of parliamentary rules, improvement in financial oversight, effective coordination between committees, and institutional stability — are fundamental.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani paid tribute to the performance of the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly and stated that the commendable manner in which he is performing his role in the Assembly is praiseworthy.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani noted that all provinces enjoy equal representation in the Upper House of Pakistan, where issues from across the country are highlighted comprehensively.

He added that the Charter of Democracy for the promotion of democracy in the country was agreed upon by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, and that as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he had restored the Constitution of Pakistan to its original form.

In conclusion, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani urged all chairpersons to make the most of this opportunity, learn from each other, share experiences, and seek common solutions. He reiterated his commitment that the Upper House and PIPS will continue to provide all possible support.

The event was attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Senator Busra Anjum Butt, former Senator Farhatullah Babar, representatives of the European Union, officials from the MUSTEHKAM PARLIMAAN. PIPS Executive Director Asim Khan Goraya, chairpersons, parliamentary staff, and other distinguished guests.

Exective Director PIPS Asim Khan Goraya, while addressing the participants, observed that the program will help develop the skill set for more effective working and hopes that the initiative will go a long way in improving the efficiency of the committees. He also highlighted the salient features of the program