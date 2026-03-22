Gilani felicitates nation on Pakistan Day, pays tribute to founding leaders

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan Day, stating that March 23 marks a significant milestone in the country’s history and serves as a reminder of the objective of independence and the unparalleled sacrifices made to achieve it.

In his special message, the Chairman of the Senate said that the historic resolution of 1940 provided the Muslims of the subcontinent with a clear destination, ultimately leading to the creation of an independent and sovereign state of Pakistan.

He added that the day calls for a renewed commitment to follow in the footsteps of the forefathers and to play an active role in ensuring the country’s progress, stability, and prosperity.

He said that the creation of Pakistan was the result of the collective struggle and sacrifices of millions of Muslims. Under the ideology of the Two-Nation Theory, the Muslims of the subcontinent united for their religious, political, and economic freedom, culminating in the creation of a separate homeland.

Paying tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and other leaders, he said their visionary leadership provided clear direction to the nation.

The Chairman further highlighted that the historic resolution presented in Lahore on March 23, 1940, laid the foundation for a separate homeland, which was realised through immense sacrifices of life and property.

He also acknowledged the role of the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership in strengthening the country’s defence, noting that under the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme was laid, giving a new dimension to national defence.

He added that Benazir Bhutto also took significant steps for national security, enabling Pakistan to emerge as a strong defence power on the global stage.

The Chairman of the Senate paid tribute to the professionalism, courage, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, stating that they have consistently ensured the country’s defence in challenging times. He also honoured the martyrs, describing their sacrifices as a guiding light for the nation that can never be forgotten.

Reaffirming his resolve, he said that despite current challenges, Pakistan’s defence remains in strong hands, and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces.

He stressed that national unity, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the promotion of democratic values are essential for further strengthening and stabilising the country.

He prayed that Allah Almighty bless Pakistan with peace, progress, and prosperity, and grant the nation the strength to build a united, strong, and welfare state.