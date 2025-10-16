Gilani felicitates Asma Jahangir group on winning SCBA elections

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP): Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Thursday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Asma Jahangir Group on their victory in the elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In his congratulatory message, the Chairman Senate conveyed best wishes to the head of the Independent Group, Ahsan Bhoon, newly elected President Haroon-ur-Rashid, Secretary Zahid Aslam Awan, and other office-bearers.

He expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would continue their dedicated efforts for the welfare and empowerment of the legal fraternity.

Gilani stated that Parliament has always regarded the legal community as an important partner in the process of national reform and institutional strengthening.

He lauded the significant role lawyers have played in upholding the rule of law, protecting constitutional values, and promoting democratic principles in Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate expressed hope that the newly elected President SCBA, Haroon-ur-Rashid and his team will further strengthen the mission of ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution, independence of the judiciary, and the well-being of the legal community.

Highlighting the contributions of lawyers in Pakistan’s democratic journey, Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the legal fraternity has always stood shoulder to shoulder with political leaders in safeguarding democracy and advancing constitutional governance.

He remarked that lawyers represent the most conscious and vibrant segment of society, whose role in fostering civic awareness, defending human rights, and promoting justice is indispensable.

The Chairman Senate further emphasised that the partnership between Parliament and the legal fraternity is vital for the promotion of democratic values, the rule of law, and access to justice for all citizens.