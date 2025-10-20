Gilani extends Diwali greetings to Hindu community

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 20 (APP): Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to the Hindu community across the country on the occasion of Diwali, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to religious harmony and multicultural values.

In his message, the Chairman said that Pakistan is a multicultural and multi-religious society where every citizen has the right to celebrate their religious festivals freely and with dignity.

He lauded the role of minorities in the development and progress of Pakistan, describing their contributions as a source of national pride.

“Protecting the rights of minorities is a fundamental duty of the state,” he said.

Gilani urged citizens to work collectively to cleanse society of hatred and prejudice.

“Islam’s message is peace, love, justice, and service to humanity,” he said, encouraging all Pakistanis to uphold these universal values.

He stressed that interfaith harmony and tolerance reflect the true spirit of Pakistan, and assured that Parliament remains fully committed to safeguarding the rights of minorities and promoting national unity.

“The Senate, as a symbol of the federation, represents all regions and communities united on one platform,” he added.

The Chairman expressed hope that Diwali would further strengthen the spirit of tolerance and brotherhood in Pakistan.