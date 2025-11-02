Gilani congratulates cricket team on winning T20 series against South Africa

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP): Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the national cricket team for clinching the T20 series victory against South Africa.

He lauded the outstanding performance, team spirit, and sportsmanship displayed by the players throughout the series, terming the victory a moment of pride for the entire nation.

The Chairman Senate said that the national team’s remarkable success has once again lifted the nation’s spirit and demonstrated Pakistan’s immense cricketing talent. He noted that the team’s determination, discipline, and collective effort on the field reflect the true strength and unity of Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate remarked that the nation has complete confidence in the abilities of its cricket team, which possesses the potential to triumph against any opponent in the world. He also paid tribute to the dedication of the players, coaching staff, and management, acknowledging their contribution to the team’s success.

Expressing his best wishes for the future, the Chairman Senate said that he is confident the national team will continue its winning momentum with the same passion, commitment, and unity in upcoming matches and tournaments.

“The entire nation takes pride in your achievement and stands behind you as you continue to make Pakistan proud on the international stage,” Chairman Gilani added.