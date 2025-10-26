Gilani condemns Indian atrocities, reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Sunday said that October 27 marked a dark chapter in the history when India forcibly occupied Jammu and Kashmir, committing grave violations of international law, moral principles and fundamental human rights.

In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day, he said that the landing of Indian forces in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, was an act against the will of the Kashmiri people and the beginning of a long, tragic tale of oppression that history will never forget.

The Chairman Senate said that the right to self-determination was an inalienable and fundamental human right, for which the people of Kashmir had made unparalleled sacrifices for decades.

He said that India has used every means of state power, repression and coercion to silence the voices of the Kashmiri people, yet their courage, resolve, and resilience remained unshaken.

Referring to India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, Gilani said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution was an attempt to deprive the Kashmiri people of their identity, autonomy, and rightful ownership of their land. These measures, he added, represent a blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and international law. The Kashmiri people have categorically rejected these illegal and oppressive actions, he expressed.

The Chairman Senate reaffirmed that Pakistan remained steadfast in its unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination. He paid rich tribute to the martyrs, leaders, and people of the Kashmir freedom movement, acknowledging their sacrifices as eternal and recorded in history with golden words.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani further said that the Kashmir dispute remained an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent.

He underscored that lasting peace and stability in South Asia could not be achieved without a just and peaceful resolution of this long-standing issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

He stressed that the time has come for the global community to play an effective and meaningful role in resolving long-standing disputes such as Palestine, Gaza, and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and to ensure the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolute commitment, stating “Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Jammu and Kashmir until the final resolution of the dispute, extending its moral, diplomatic, and political support at all international forums.”