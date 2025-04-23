Gilani condemns attack on polio team in Mastung

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Wednesday strongly condemned the firing incident on Levies personnel assigned to protect a polio campaign team in Quetta’s Mastung area, which led to the martyrdom of one official and injuries to another.

Gillani while paying tribute to the martyred officer, said his sacrifice would not be forgotten.

He described the security personnel involved in the anti-polio campaign as the true heroes of the nation, who are laying down their lives to protect the future of the country’s children.

The Senate Chairman offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured official and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He called on the authorities to launch an immediate investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

He added that such cowardly attacks would not weaken the country’s determination. “The entire nation stands united in the fight against polio and in full support of those who safeguard it,” he affirmed.