Gilani, Ayaz Sadiq discuss parliamentary cooperation

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday discussed enhancing institutional cooperation between the two Houses of Parliament and strengthening parliamentary coordination on national and international issues.

During a meeting at the Chairman Senate’s residence in the federal capital, Gilani briefed the Speaker on preparations for the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference, scheduled for November 11–12, 2025.

He informed that the event would bring together representatives from more than 45 countries, making it one of the most significant multilateral parliamentary gatherings ever hosted by Pakistan.

He said that the conference would deliberate on key global challenges, including regional peace, sustainable development, climate change, and the need for collective strategies to address emerging threats.

On the occasion, Ayaz Sadiq extended heartfelt condolences to the Senate Chairman over the demise of his cousin, Syed Tanveer ul Hassan Gilani.

Paying tribute, he described the late Gilani as a pious and community-oriented individual whose religious, spiritual, and social services would be long remembered.

The Speaker assured the Senate Chairman of the National Assembly’s full support in ensuring the successful organisation of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

He expressed confidence that the event would serve as an important opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate its commitment to global dialogue, cooperation, and peacebuilding.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the prevailing political and economic situation.

A significant part of the discussion was devoted to the devastating impact of recent rains and floods, particularly the situation caused by India’s release of floodwaters into the rivers of Punjab, which has aggravated human and material losses in the affected areas.

They jointly appealed to the people of Pakistan to adopt precautionary measures amid the ongoing natural calamity and to extend full cooperation with the government and relevant authorities. The leaders stressed that united national efforts were essential to minimise casualties and mitigate financial damages.