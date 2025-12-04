Gilani attends UN-Supported exhibition at PNCA

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP): Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday attended an exhibition organized with the support of the United Nations at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

He visited various art galleries and took a keen interest in the creative artworks on display, said a press release.

Congratulating the organizers, partner institutions, and participants on holding an impressive exhibition, the Chairman Senate said that the event is a remarkable reflection of creative engagement, social awareness, and cultural promotion.

He noted that fine arts play a vital role in fostering tolerance, harmony, and positive thinking within society, and such initiatives highlight Pakistan’s bright, peace-loving, and culturally diverse identity.

Gilani said that the exhibition provided an effective platform for young and talented artists to express themselves, showcasing their ideas, skills, and creativity. Appreciating the efforts of the artists, he said that Pakistan is in no way behind any country in the world when it comes to creative potential.

The Chairman Senate further stated that the United Nations has been playing an important role in promoting art and culture in Pakistan, and such activities will continue to contribute to social cohesion, intellectual growth, and national unity. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan possesses the capability to successfully host world-class events and exhibitions.

In conclusion, he extended special congratulations to the organizers and assured that the Upper House will continue to support positive initiatives related to arts, culture, and creative expression.