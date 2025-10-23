Gilani attends 80th Anniversary of UN

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Thursday, attended the 80th Anniversary of the United Nations at the invitation of the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya.

On this historic occasion, the Chairman conveyed felicitations to the UN & reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

While reiterating Pakistan’s role as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, he underscored Pakistan’s resolute commitment towards the maintenance of international peace and security in line with the UNSC’s mandate.

He lauded the United Nations for its vital role in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development.

During the event, Gilani interacted with ambassadors, diplomats, and dignitaries representing various friendly nations.

He appreciated the continued partnership between Pakistan and the United Nations in addressing global and regional challenges.

The participation of the Chairman Senate underscored Pakistan’s strong and enduring engagement with the United Nations in advancing collective progress and multilateral cooperation.