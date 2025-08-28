Gilani appeals for urgent relief assistance

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday appealed to philanthropists, welfare organizations, and all relevant institutions to extend maximum support to flood-affected families in this critical hour, ensuring they receive immediate relief and protection.

He expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in water levels in Punjab’s rivers and the worsening flood situation.

Highlighting the dangerous situation in the rivers Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, Gilani warned that the flood torrents are now heading toward South Punjab, threatening thousands of households and livelihoods.

He urged residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas to take precautionary measures and follow government advisories, stressing the need for timely evacuation to safer locations.

“This is a moment that demands national solidarity, public cooperation, and communal harmony,” the Chairman said. “I appeal to the people to fully cooperate with government authorities, relocate without delay to secure places, and prioritize the safety of their lives. At the same time, philanthropists and relief organizations must come forward with their resources to support the poor and vulnerable who are bearing the brunt of this calamity.”

Gilani underscored the urgency of accelerating relief and rescue operations in the affected regions, stressing that proactive measures are vital to minimizing loss of lives and property.

“Thousands of families could be displaced due to these devastating floodwaters. Preventive action, combined with the cooperation of the public, is essential to mitigating the scale of disaster,” he noted.

The Chairman further emphasized that the testing times require unity and collective resolve from the nation. “We must move forward together with compassion and determination to help our brothers and sisters in distress and ensure that no family is left abandoned in this difficult situation,” he added.