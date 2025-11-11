Ghana, Belarus delegations arrive for Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference in Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Parliamentary delegations from Ghana and Belarus have arrived in Islamabad to take part in the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference hosted by Pakistan’s Senate.

The Ghanaian delegation is led by Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako and includes senior officials from Ghana’s Parliament. The Belarusian delegation is headed by Member of Parliament Sergei Aleinik.

Both delegations were received at Islamabad International Airport by senior officials of the Senate of Pakistan.

The two-day conference, being held from 11 to 12 November, brings together parliamentary representatives from around the world to discuss peace, security and development.