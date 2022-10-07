Germany pledges additional 10 million euros for flood victims

BERLIN, Oct 7 (APP):Germany Friday pledged additional ten million euros aid for emergency care and services for flood victims of Pakistan especially for children.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced the financial assistance at a joint press conference along with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here.

Expressing sympathy with the families suffering due to the devastating floods, she said, “Pakistan is the most affected country by climate change.”

The German Foreign Minister said the current devastation in Pakistan was a reminder to the world about the dramatic and devastating consequences of the climate change.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she said Germany desired to diversify its relations with Pakistan in economic and social spheres.

She said German companies were looking forward to make investments in Pakistan particularly in infrastructure projects.

She appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability especially in Afghanistan and its support for evacuation of Afghan nationals desiring to leave Afghanistan for Germany and other countries.