German FM Heiko Maas due in Islamabad today for two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas is scheduled to arrive here today for two-day visit to Pakistan from August 30-31, 2021.

This is the second visit of Foreign Minister Maas to Pakistan during the current year.

During the official talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart would exchange views on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and discuss ways of addressing its various dimensions.

In the bilateral context, matters relating to cooperation in political, economic and trade, security and defence, cultural and academic spheres are expected to come up.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will also have interaction with other high-level dignitaries.

Pakistan and Germany enjoy close and cordial relations. This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Recently, a number of high-level exchanges have taken place, illustrating as upward swing in bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Germany in April 2021.