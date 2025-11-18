German Ambassador briefed over APP’s news operations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP): Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Pakistan Ina Lepel Tuesday visited to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) headquarters, where she was briefed about the news operations of the state news agency.

In a meeting, Executive Director APP Sabeen Usman Khattak apprised the Ambassador about the significance role played by APP in dissemination of authentic and credible news.

Director News APP, Shumaila Andleeb gave an overview of the agency’s news operations carried out through its multilingual services and a large network of correspondents across the country.

Ambassador Lepel emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral ties in various sectors, highlighting Germany’s cooperation with Pakistan in renewable energy, climate resilience, and economic cooperation.

The APP Executive Director presented a souvenir to the German ambassador, marking her visit to the state news agency.

Head of Communication, Cultural Affairs and Protocol of Germany embassy Jan Gerald Krausser and Deputy Director Diplomatic and Global Affairs APP Mudassar Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

Later, the ambassador visited the APP studio, where she gave an exclusive interview, highlighting Germany’s support to Pakistan in different areas.