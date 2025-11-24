Gender-Based Violence: NCSW commemorates 16 Days of Activism with launch of new multi-channel complaint mechanism

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Marking the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) on Monday announced the launch of Pakistan’s most advanced Multi-Channel Gender-Based Violence Complaint Management System.

Aligned with this year’s UN theme, “UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women & Girls,” NCSW underscored its national commitment to strengthening survivor-centered reporting pathways and addressing the alarming rise in technology-facilitated gender-based violence across Pakistan.

In partnership with PKCERT, and in response to the rapid surge in digital threats including deepfakes, cyberstalking, extortion, and online harassment, NCSW is also announcing the soft launch of its Misinformation & Disinformation Awareness Campaign along with the Khudi Digital Safety Video Series, designed to equip women and girls with essential online safety skills and digital resilience tools.

Launching these initiatives during the 16 Days of Activism reflects NCSW’s strengthened resolve to: expand safe, confidential, multi-channel complaint access for women and girls; combat misinformation, deepfakes, and digitally enabled abuse; strengthen prevention and early-response mechanisms nationwide and promote digital literacy and protective behaviors for safer online participation

The new complaint system will help provide a survivor-centered reporting framework through an online portal, mobile app, walk-in centers, and upcoming hotline ensuring accessibility for women from all regions and backgrounds.