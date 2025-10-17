GCWUF, Yunus Emre Institute sign MoU

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 17 (APP):A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) and the Yunus Emre Institute, Lahore in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Dr Irfan Naziroglu.

The MoU is a major step towards promoting Turkish language for educational and cultural development between Pakistan and Turkey.

It includes the establishment of a Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural and Language Institute at GCWUF to serve as a hub for Turkish studies, intercultural exchange, and academic partnerships.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Dr. Naziroglu described the MoU as a strategic advancement in cultural diplomacy and a new chapter in academic cooperation between the two nations, specifically to promote women empowerment.

In her remarks, VC Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen reaffirmed her vision to expand GCWUF’s global linkages, noting that the collaboration will open new avenues for student and faculty exchange, joint research, and cultural programs.

Distinguished guests included Mr. Mehmet Eymen Simsek, Consul General of Turkey in Lahore; Mrs. Meltem Simsek; Prof. Dr. Halil Toker, Director, Pakistan Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center; and Dr. Sadaf Naqvi, Incharge WDMC & Head, Department of Media and Communication Studies.