GCUF confers degrees over 100,000 students in 12th convocation ceremony

ISLAMABAD, Dec 04 (APP): Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) held its 12th convocation at the university’s new campus, where over 100,000 students from different academic programs conferred degrees and medals.

On the special directives of Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam presided over the proceedings, while the ceremony was also attended by senior academicians, faculty members, distinguished guests, graduating students and their parents, said a press release here on Thursday.

As, more than 100,000 students from PhD, MPhil, Master’s, Associate Degree, MBA, and BS (Honours) programs received their degrees during the ceremony. The university also honoured high achievers, awarding 335 gold medals, 333 silver medals, and 326 bronze medals to students for outstanding academic performance.

A prominent segment of the convocation was the formal award of PhD degrees, where 250 doctoral scholars, accompanied by their supervisors, were invited to the stage to receive their degrees from the Vice Chancellor.

Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-I-Azam said the day marked a moment of pride and fulfillment for students, parents, and teachers.

He highlighted the institution’s recent achievements in teaching, research, and institutional development, noting that GCUF has been ranked first in Punjab and second in Pakistan in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

He said this recognition reflects the collective hard work of the faculty and students and the university’s commitment to fostering an innovative, research-oriented academic environment.

Dr Azam expressed hope that the graduates would contribute meaningfully to national development through their professional excellence and research-driven approach. He also commended the faculty for their dedication and role in the academic progress of the university.

The participants appreciated the smooth arrangements and congratulated the Vice Chancellor and his team for successfully organizing the event.

APP/tyb-qms