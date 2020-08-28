GB tourism sector has huge potential for Turkish investors: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday said GB has huge potential for Turkish investors and they can earn good return by investing in hospitality industry.

The government is establishing Economic Zones in Gilgit Baltistan which will open new avenues of industrial development, the minister said on Friday in a meeting with Country Head of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Gökhan Umut.

According to the press note, about 2 million tourist visit the picturesque area of Gilgit Baltistan every year, Gandapur said.

He said that the Turkish President always adopted a clear stance on the Kashmir issue and the government and the people of Pakistan thank Turkey for its continued support in this regard.

The Country Head of Turkish Agency said that his country is working with Pakistan in the social sector, health and education sectors and is always ready to cooperate for the welfare of the people of Pakistan.