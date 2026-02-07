GB Police inspector embraces martyrdom in suicide blast; funeral offered with full honours

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): The funeral prayers of Gilgit-Baltistan Police Inspector Bahadur Ali, who embraced martyrdom in the recent suicide blast, were offered late at night with full official honours at the Police Lines Headquarters.

An official told APP on Saturday that Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, along with senior police officers and a large number of police personnel, attended the funeral prayers.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a guard of honour to the martyred officer, while officers and personnel of Islamabad Police offered Fateha and special prayers for the elevation of his ranks.

The official said that the mortal remains of the martyred inspector were later sent to his native area with full state honours.

Inspector Bahadur Ali’s sacrifice was described as a shining example of bravery, devotion to duty and selfless service, and his martyrdom will be remembered with respect and pride.