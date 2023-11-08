Gaza,  not an issue of Palestinians, Arabs but humanity: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Special Representative to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said Gaza was not an issue of Palestine or Arab nations but it was pertaining to the entire humanity.

Addressing a conference on Palestine organized by Human Rights Council of Pakistan here at Allama Iqbal Open University, he asked the world what was done by the innocent children of Gaza as more than 3,500 children had been murdered in Israeli aggression since October 7.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Israeli brutalities had taken the lives of more than 11,000 people in Palestine and Gaza.

He unveiled the Israeli sinister design of expansion being executed to forcefully evacuate Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip and translate their dream into reality.

He urged the people to raise their voices against this brutal act of Israel with all possible resources being within the constitutional domain.

He said, “We must expose the real face of those who used to highlight the rights of pet animals, now they were giving logic on the massacre of innocent children.”

He said those who used to express pain for the rights of women in Pakistan, were expressing happiness on the sad demise of a Palestinian girl who was laid to rest without a coffin.

He put a big question mark on the double standard of the international human rights organizations treating the Zionist-Jews as the only human beings and considering Palestinians as inhuman species.

Ashrafi said the anti-Muslim forces had designed a greater plan to create a division among the Muslim Ummah by fueling certain movements created in Libya, Iraq, Yemen and Syria so that nobody could speak up against this racism.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah was united on this stance that Palestine should be an independent and a sovereign state with its capital Al-Qudus.

He, giving food of thought, urged the audience to take the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan in a broader perspective alleging that the latest weapons left by the United States in Afghanistan was being used in Mianwali, Peshawar, Mustang, and Gwadar.

He categorically stated that it was not the matter of Shia and Sunni as Al-Aqsa belonged to Muslims and remained so.

He mentioned that a certain picture was going viral on social media showcasing the territory of Palestine, Israel and other Arab countries making it clear that “every inch of Palestine belongs to Muslim.”

He said all nefarious designs to de-housing the innocent people of Palestine would be countered accordingly and nobody could force them to flee from their territories.

Ashrafi said Pakistan had a clear stance on Palestine as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the entire nation was standing by Palestinian people and committed to go with their decision whatsoever it could be taken in their larger interest.

He said Palestine and Kashmir were not issues of a nation, and a country but the entire Muslim Ummah expressing hope that their fate would be decided by them.

He said the important countries of Muslim world including Turkiye, Iran, Saudi Arab, Pakistan, Qatar, Kuwait, and Egypt were united at one page on the issue of Palestine.

He said such a unity on the issue of Palestine had never been witnessed in the past.

He said on the issue of Gaza, the non-state actors tried their hardest to create a division among the Muslim Ummah through certain social media accounts being operated from India and Israel but their futile exercise went in vein.

Ashrafi, extending a warm welcome to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference scheduled for November 11 to 12, underlined Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the decisions made in these international forums.

He said Pakistan’s leadership would actively engage in the OIC conference, firmly expressing their support for the Palestinian cause.