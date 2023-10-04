Gas supply to various sectors remain suspended on Oct 5 : SNGPL

SNGPL
ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (APP): Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has said gas supply to the consumers of various sectors including F5, F6, F7, F8,  G5, G6, G7 and G8 of the federal capital  would be suspended on Thursday  from 8 am to 8 pm due to necessary work on gas pipelines at Sector F-8  for improving the gas system.
The spokesman requested the consumers to make alternative fuel arrangements for the said period, said a press release issued here.
Meanwhile, he also appealed to the consumers to keep off all gas-powered appliances and take special precautions during the said time.

