Gas leakage sparks blast at NUML; 5 students among 7 injured, says IGP Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Five students were among seven people injured after a gas leakage caused an explosion at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi shared the details while addressing a press conference.

IGP Rizvi said the blast took place around 4:00 p.m., shortly after the university turned on its gas supply for the winter season. He explained that NUML usually keeps the gas connection closed during summer and reopens it when winter begins. Around 3:30 p.m., the gas connection was restored, and by 4:00 p.m., leaked gas inside the room caught fire after an electrical short circuit, triggering the explosion.

The affected place included a small prayer area and an office used by clerical staff. As a result, five students, a naib qasid and a clerk were injured. Doctors have confirmed that most of the injured are out of danger. However, the clerk received burns on 65 percent of his body and is under treatment.

He said that Islamabad Police examined the site fully according to all SOPs and confirmed that the incident occurred due to gas filling the room, which later ignited because of a short circuit. He instructed the NUML administration to thoroughly check all gas lines, connections and the affected room again, strictly following safety procedures.

IGP Rizvi said that all gas connections inside the university have been shut down as a precaution until a complete safety inspection is carried out. He assured that the safety of students and staff remains the top priority and police teams are closely coordinating with NUML to prevent any similar incident in the future.