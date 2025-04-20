Gang involved in fraudulent bank vouchers nabbed

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Diplomatic Police team has arrested the leader and other members of a gang involved in providing fake bank vouchers to citizens.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the suspects were apprehended for deceiving unsuspecting individuals seeking visas by offering fake bank vouchers under the guise of payment for visa fees. The gang would create fraudulent bank vouchers and hand them over to their victims.

A case has been registered against the suspects, and further investigations are underway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)Security Division, Muhammad Sarfraz Work, stated that Islamabad Police remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens’ lives and property. He further emphasized that the force is also dedicated to safeguarding embassies, key government buildings, and the Red Zone.