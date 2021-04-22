ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday condemned the bomb blast in parking lot of a luxury hotel in Quetta, Balochistan.

A powerful explosion in the parking lot of Serena Hotel, Quetta killed at least four people and several others injured on Wednesday evening.

Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said those who wanted to destroy peace of Pakistan would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

The law enforcement agencies would thwart enemy efforts to spread terrorism in the country, he said in a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar khan Afridi expressed his sympathy with the families of blast victims and prayed for the departed souls.

He said the entire nation stood united against terrorism, adding that government would leave no stone unturned to eliminate terrorist and their facilitators from the country.