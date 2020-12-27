Gandapur expresses grief over helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP): Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the army helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to statement issued here, the minister expressed his condolences over the loss of lives of army personnel in the incident.

He also commiserated with the families of the deceased in the tragic incident.

Gandapur acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army for the country.

Four military personnel were martyred when a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation in the Minimarg area of Astore district in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday evening.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the helicopter was evacuating the body of a martyr soldier, Abdul Qadeer, to the Combined Military Hospital Skardu.

The ISPR said the helicopter crashed due to technical reasons.