G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir not acceptable: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said that the India’s decision to convene the G20 meeting in Occupied Kashmir was not acceptable.

In a talk with APP, he urged the G20 countries not to join the meeting called by India in the Occupied Kashmir as it was continuously violating the international laws and United Nations resolutions.

According to the reports, the third meeting of G20 Tourism Working Group under India’s G20 Presidency would be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar.

Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, informed that Ulema and religious leaders of other faith were planning to hold a world conference here in November in which Pope Francis, Sheikh Al-Azhar, Imam of the Holy Kaaba and important leaders of the Islamic world would be invited.

He said the Council had an important role against extremism, terrorism and sectarianism and urged the leaders of all religions to pay attention on the situation in Palestine and Kashmir as practical steps were needed to stop the atrocities being committed by India and Israel in the Occupied Kashmir and Palestine respectively.

He said that India wanted to create unrest in the region as its atrocities were increasing in the Occupied Kashmir with every passing day.

He expressed the hope that India would not be able to take religious scholars included in G20 in the Occupied Kashmir. The Pakistan Ulema Council in consultation with government official and institution concerned would announce a future strategy soon in this regard, he maintained.

Ashrafi said Ulema and Mashaykh would observe as an ‘Ashra of reverence of Haramain Sharifain and Al-Aqsa’ from Ramazan 21, to 29 across the country.