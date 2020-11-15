ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer on Sunday said that voters of Gilgit-Baltistan are seeking those candidates having full ability to resolve their longstanding issues.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that era of ideological politics has been changed and now, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were trying to cast their votes in favour of those candidates who could address their genuine issues.

Commenting on the voting process of G-B, he said that culture of ideological politics has changed in this part of the region. He further stated that G-B, people had cast votes to parties including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, in the past elections. He claimed that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was fully capable to resolve their issues.

He hoped that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win majority seats in G-B elections and form the government with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and independent candidates. To a question about election drive in G-B, the minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, was a public office holder and member national assembly, who has violated the election rules.

As per the election rules, he said no person keeping public office, or any official slot could run the campaign for elections.