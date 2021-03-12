———- Forwarded message ——— From: shahid khan <shahidsaleemkhan@gmail.com> Date: Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 8:00 PM Subject: PM felicitates Muslims on Shab-e-Meraj To: <AP632WE3X78MIOP@app.com.pk>

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday felicitated Muslims from all over the world on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj.

“Shab-e-Meraj Mubarik to Muslims all over the world,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Muslims across the world observe the miraculous Shab e Meraj, the Night of Ascent with great devotion and zeal.

Shab e Meraj is a holy night that comes on the 27th day of the month of Rajab, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.