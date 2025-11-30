FUUAST to organise workshop on professional collaboration

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST) Islamabad, is all set to organise workshop titled “Professionalism in Partnership: Conduct Guidelines for Staff & Scholars ” on Dec 1st.

The workshop is going to be jointly organized by the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) of FUUAST and the Association of BioRisk Management (ABM), said a press release on Sunday.

At the event, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between the University’s ORIC and the Association for BioRisk Management (ABM) to promote awareness about BioRisk and enhance students capacity to manage it.

Renowned Leaders, experts and academics professional will grace the event with their presence and share their view point on need for professional collaboration and modern academic partnerships.