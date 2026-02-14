Saturday, February 14, 2026
FUUAST to commence Spring Semester 2026 on Feb 16

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): The Federal Urdu University Islamabad (FUUAST) will commence its Spring Semester 2026 from Monday, February 16.
Orientation sessions and classes for newly admitted students will begin next week, while regular classes for students enrolled in the second through eighth semesters will start from February 16 as scheduled.
Vice Chancellor Dr. Zabta Khan Shinwari stated that a comprehensive strategy has been devised to further strengthen academic and research activities at the university.
He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transforming the institution into a strong and exemplary center of higher learning through close collaboration between faculty and students.
He added that special emphasis is being placed on aligning the curriculum with contemporary academic and professional demands, promoting a vibrant research culture and enhancing institutional discipline to ensure a high-quality educational environment for students.
