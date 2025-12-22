FUUAST launches PEHEL Magazine, focuses environmental challenges

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), Islamabad, has launched the second edition of its annual magazine PEHEL.

This year’s edition is dedicated to green journalism, focusing on global warming and environmental challenges.

The launching ceremony of the annual magazine was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari. Campus In-Charge Dr Saba Bashir, Head of Department Dr Faisal Javed, Assistant Professor and Editor-in-Chief Dr Sikandar Zareen, along with faculty members and a large number of students, attended the event.

The magazine featured articles by experts as well as contributions from male and female students on a wide range of environmental issues. PEHEL has been compiled and edited by Assistant Professor of Mass Communication Dr Sikandar Zareen.

Vice Chancellor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, while addressing the launch ceremony, lauded the efforts of Dr Sikandar Zareen for producing a meaningful and timely publication.

He said that highlighting the issue of global warming through the power of the pen was an achievement in itself.

He added that the Department of Mass Communication was playing a vital role in projecting the university’s positive image and noted that the university would collaborate with international organizations on environmental initiatives.

Renowned environmental writer and columnist Asif Mahmood termed the green journalism edition of PEHEL a “remarkable document,” saying that selecting the environment as the central theme was a commendable initiative by the University.

Asif Mahmood described the articles published in PEHEL as the “voice of the times,” stating that the editorial work carried out under Dr Sikandar Zareen’s supervision was of a standard usually associated with leading institutions.

He suggesting all stakeholders , and institutions to adopt the magazine as a roadmap.

He also urged media owners, anchors, and journalists to seek guidance from PEHEL, calling it one of the most meaningful and high-quality magazines published by Pakistani universities.

Campus In-Charge Dr Saba Bashir congratulated the Department of Mass Communication and termed the magazine a milestone in the history of the FUUAST.

Head of Department Dr Faisal Javed said that launching an environmental protection campaign through media was an excellent idea, praising the department for taking a new and constructive initiative.

He paid tribute to Dr Sikandar Zareen and the students for their efforts.

Editor-in-Chief Pehel and Assistant Professor Dr Sikandar Zareen said that the most pleasing aspect of the magazine was that it represented the collective efforts of students.

He emphasized that providing students with practical training and a professional approach was the department’s core mission.

Student Editor Zakir Hussain and Head of advertising team, Mahnoor also addressed the ceremony. At the conclusion of the event, the Vice Chancellor distributed copies of PEHEL magazine among faculty members and students.