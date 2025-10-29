FUU hosts seminar on Business Ethics in Light of Sirat-e-Nabi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):A seminar titled “Commercial Principles and Ethics in the Light of Sirat-e-Nabi” was held on Wednesday at the Federal Urdu University (FUU), Islamabad and the event was organized by the Sirat Chair in collaboration with the Department of Economics.

Dr Muhammad Sajjad, Prof at Allama Iqbal Open University, addressed the seminar as the guest speaker. He said that the Islamic economic system stood between capitalism and communism, providing a balanced approach. He added that the Holy Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) forbade swearing, adulteration, and hoarding in trade, and that these principles were later adopted by business communities around the world.

In his keynote address, Dr Hafiz Muhammad Sajjad, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Thought, History and Culture at AIOU, said that the Holy Prophet himself conducted business with honesty and fairness, setting a complete model for Muslims.

He emphasized that Islam permitted property ownership within defined limits and encouraged fair profit earned through hard work and honesty.

Dr Sadaf Shahab, President of the Department of Economics, said that business ethics in Islam were derived from the teachings of the Holy Prophet and remained relevant for modern commerce. She thanked the guest speaker for his insights.

Director Sirat Chair, Dr Hafiz Abdul Rashid, said that the Muslim world could achieve economic progress by following the trade principles established by the Prophet (S.A.W). He thanked Sheikh Al-Jama’ah Dr Quda’at Shinwari for facilitating the organization of the seminar.

The session was moderated by Dr Sadia Safdar, Professor of Economics. A large number of students, teachers, and staff members attended the event. A shawl was presented to the guest speaker at the end of the seminar.